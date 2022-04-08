4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $375,000

Range Pricing. Seller to consider/counter offers $375,000-$400,000. Light, bright 2-story home on extra large lot., Great room concept with high ceilings, den/flex rm & 1/2 bath on main floor, ceramic tile in main traffic areas. Spacious kitchen w/granite counters, SS appliances, cabinetry w/crown molding, recessed lighting & center island w/breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining. 4 bdrms, 2 baths + loft on 2nd floor. Enjoy mountain views from the large master bedroom suite w/dual vanity, shower, tub & walk-in closet. Loft offers flexibility for use as play room, TV room, office, etc. Water softener & extra large water heater. Never run out of hot water! Pool-sized backyard w/covered patio is ready for your customization. Bedroom mounted TV's and 2 garage fridges, w/d do not convey.