 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $375,990

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $375,990

The 4-bedroom Poppy is an adaptable home, designed to meet the needs of your family.. The versatile flex room is perfect for storage or use the space as a home office. The stylish kitchen and caf provide a casual space for everyday living. Sliding glass doors in the cafe open the home to more light and air. Spill out onto the covered patio and take pleasure in an evening sunset.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News