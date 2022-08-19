4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $379,900

Why build when you can buy already completed! 4 bedroom 3 bath with ''Refined'' package that includes 42'' Espresso cabinets, 8 x 24 staggered wood look tile. Granite counters and island with pendant lighting. Huge walk in pantry, gas range, stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. Media/office/game room in between 2 guest bedrooms. Additional bedroom has it's own private bath. Perfect for guests or teen. Finished backyard with artificial turf and pavers. Play equipment in backyard stays! Don't pay new build prices for a dirt back yard, move into this one today!