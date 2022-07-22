 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $380,000

  • Updated

This one owner- one story house is located in the highly desirable Saguaro Bloom Community. It features 1787 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. Don't miss out on the upgrades this home has to offer such as: beautiful granite kitchen countertops, energy efficient appliances, custom light fixtures throughout, solar panels, water softener and a finished back yard. Tile floors are throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank in living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Exterior has been freshly painted. Other one year warranty repairs to be completed by DR Horton. Great community with clubhouse, fitness center, pool, splash pad, playgrounds and a walk/bike path.

