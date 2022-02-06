 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $382,990

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $382,990

This one-story Lantana plan maximizes usable living space to give you the features you need to make the most of every square foot.. The kitchen overlooks the gathering room, with a caf perfect for meals on the go or drinks with friends. The secondary bedrooms are perfect for guests. Extra living space works the way you need with a versatile Flex Room that can be converted into a home office.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News