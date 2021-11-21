*Our Lakeway homes are currently under construction. Renderings are for illustration purposes. Photographs will be available when home construction is complete*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom! Our 1-story Lakeway plan boasts 2,027 square feet with 4 beds, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with stainless steel electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 15x15 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch staggered cabinets, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings on first floor!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering ten exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $382,990
