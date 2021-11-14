 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $384,000

Bring Your Family! Experience the Best of Gladden Farms in this beautiful, spacious home next to a community open space and biking trail. Large lot with no one behind! Mountain views. 4 bedroom, split floorpan. Primary bedroom and bath suite. Open floorpan. Great Room open to kitchen, additional family room. Awesome, painted, 3 car garage is ready for your toys or workout! Granite countertops in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. New Furnace&A/C Sept. 2021! Large backyard ready for basketball, lounging or using the Workshop that has electricity & a skylight! Mature citrus trees in back, nicely landscaped front yard. Lots of space for everyone in the family! Make it yours today!

