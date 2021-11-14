Bring Your Family! Experience the Best of Gladden Farms in this beautiful, spacious home next to a community open space and biking trail. Large lot with no one behind! Mountain views. 4 bedroom, split floorpan. Primary bedroom and bath suite. Open floorpan. Great Room open to kitchen, additional family room. Awesome, painted, 3 car garage is ready for your toys or workout! Granite countertops in kitchen & stainless steel appliances. New Furnace&A/C Sept. 2021! Large backyard ready for basketball, lounging or using the Workshop that has electricity & a skylight! Mature citrus trees in back, nicely landscaped front yard. Lots of space for everyone in the family! Make it yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $384,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
A 16-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected attempt by Arizona's attorney general to immediately block President Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID.
For Star subscribers: A new center in Tucson will provide health care for seniors along with fitness classes, games and social opportunities.
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died when he crashed into a gravel truck Thursday.
- Updated
Things to do Nov. 10-14 in Tucson include shopping events, festivals, live music spots, car shows and more.