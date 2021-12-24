Brand NEW energy-efficient home that features tile floors, granite counters, pendant lighting, tankless water heater, stainless steel appliances, smart home features, and so much more. Enter this gorgeous Revel home through a foyer leading directly to the open-concept great room with a fabulous covered patio. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft and conveniently located laundry room. In addition, the home has easy access to the I-10 freeway and is close to shopping, dining and downtown Tucson. Community amenities to include splash pad, community garden, dog park and greenbelts.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $395,000
