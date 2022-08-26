 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $399,000

Don't miss the opportunity to own this fabulous 4 bed, 2-1/2 bath home in Gladden Farms. The seller will be paying off the solar system at COE. This wonderful home features an open floor plan, complete with a Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Central Island/Breakfast Bar, Walk in Pantry, Tile Flooring, New Carpet, Gas Range and Recessed Lighting, with a split bedroom floor plan. The Master Suite features a large Bedroom, spacious bathroom with dual vanities and makeup area, His and Hers walk in closets. The guest bath also features a dual vanity. Enjoy your evenings in your private back yard featuring a large covered patio and a nice lawn for children, pets or grandchildren to enjoy . Top it all off with a 4 car double tandem garage and this is a perfect place to raise a family.

