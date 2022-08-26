Don't miss the opportunity to own this fabulous 4 bed, 2-1/2 bath home in Gladden Farms. The seller will be paying off the solar system at COE. This wonderful home features an open floor plan, complete with a Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Central Island/Breakfast Bar, Walk in Pantry, Tile Flooring, New Carpet, Gas Range and Recessed Lighting, with a split bedroom floor plan. The Master Suite features a large Bedroom, spacious bathroom with dual vanities and makeup area, His and Hers walk in closets. The guest bath also features a dual vanity. Enjoy your evenings in your private back yard featuring a large covered patio and a nice lawn for children, pets or grandchildren to enjoy . Top it all off with a 4 car double tandem garage and this is a perfect place to raise a family.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The owner of La Baguette Parisienne are retiring and are preparing to sell their last loaves of French bread and pastries at their east-side shop.
A Pima County constable and three others are dead after gunfire erupted during an eviction in Tucson Thursday, police confirmed.
Officers were attempting to move Wade Welch, 37, from one jail housing unit to another, officials say.
For Star subscribers: After auctioning off its long-time midtown property, St. Demetrios Greek Church is moving to Tucson's Catalina Foothills.
Let’s address three big topics about the Pac-12, Big Ten … and Big 12:
Kaila Chizer spent the 2021-22 season as the UA women's basketball program's assistant coordinator.
If you're planning a trip to Biosphere 2 or the lavender farm in the Oracle and Catalina area (north of Tucson, Arizona), here are some things to do and eat while you're there. Try delicious ice cream, go stargazing, get a bird's-eye view on a zipline and more.
City Council previously voted to cut back 20% of its annual CAP water purchase but decided to buy its entire allocation after a lack of buy-in from other stakeholders.
On Aug. 19, the student was reported missing after being swept away in a flash flood in the park. Jetal Agnihotri's body was found Monday.
For Star subscribers: Arizona and California, which have battled over the Colorado River for nearly a century, are at it again. This time, Arizona leaders are blaming California, and other states, for putting the burden of stemming the river's impending crisis on their backs alone.