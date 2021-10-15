 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $399,900

Be excited to own this fantastic home in Gladden Farms Community! This home includes 4 beds, 3 baths and a workshop in the backyard! Fall in love with the great room that boasts plenty of natural light, wood-look tile floor, vaulted ceilings, and soothing palette. Impeccable kitchen features white shakers cabinets w/crown molding, granite counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, SS appliances & large breakfast bar. Sizable grand suite enjoys the plush carpet, bountiful natural light, luxurious bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Have your morning coffee under the relaxing covered patio w/endless blue skies and constant breeze. Capacious backyard includes a firepit perfect for chilly AZ night. Don't just imagine but see it for yourself! Take a tour today!

