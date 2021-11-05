Amazing views of saguaro studded cliffs and unobstructed view of Sombrero Peak! This gorgeous home is one of the most popular model, the Kramden with 11 foot high ceilings throughout the home. Neutral colors throughout with just a touch of color. Move in ready. Nicely appointed with birch cabinets, crown molding, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas/electric stove, water filtration system, and more. The home sits on the desirable perimeter with no neighbors on 2 sides and a sweeping view of a saguaro studded mountain. Sidewalk on the side of the home leads to the bike loop. Energy Star qualified home.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $409,000
Over 100 unique aircraft, displays and performers will be on hand for the largest selection of aircraft in the history of Davis-Monthan air shows.
Three employees renovating a clubhouse at a Tucson golf course were taken to a hospital following an accident that left two with significant burns.
The 24-year-old victim was found shot inside of a car early Saturday morning.
A new venture from the family behind El Charro will highlight a rotating menu by local vendors, chefs and their iconic recipes. The restaurant will be called The Monica, celebrating Monica Flinn, who opened El Charro Café in 1922.
When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve "budget reconciliation'' bills, it quashed far more than the ban on schools requiring masks.
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
Three members of Costner's band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, live in Tucson so the chance to play the AVA at Casino del Sol was a no-brainer.
Police believe the 23-year-old victim got into a verbal confrontation with the suspect before the shooting.
For Star subscribers: Tucson police recently gave six known drug dealers a chance to turn their lives around and avoid prosecution that could send them to prison for years. It was the first time Tucson has used this strategy, found to be effective in other cities in reducing drug sales and violent crime.
Unofficial results show voters approved raising Tucson's minimum wage to $15 by 2025.