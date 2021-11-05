 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $409,000

Amazing views of saguaro studded cliffs and unobstructed view of Sombrero Peak! This gorgeous home is one of the most popular model, the Kramden with 11 foot high ceilings throughout the home. Neutral colors throughout with just a touch of color. Move in ready. Nicely appointed with birch cabinets, crown molding, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, gas/electric stove, water filtration system, and more. The home sits on the desirable perimeter with no neighbors on 2 sides and a sweeping view of a saguaro studded mountain. Sidewalk on the side of the home leads to the bike loop. Energy Star qualified home.

