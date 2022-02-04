 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $409,999

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $409,999

Welcome home to this fabulous 4 bed, 2 bath property located in Gladden Farms! Gorgeous curb appeal with 3 car garage and manicured landscape. Come inside the comfortable living room to discover large windows, wood-look floors, and a delightful palette. Spacious great room with backyard access is ideal for entertaining. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stunning white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, walk-in pantry, tile backsplash, and a large island with breakfast bar. The grand main retreat offering an ensuite with dual sinks and generously sized walk-in closet. Discover the expansive backyard and enjoy the relaxing covered patio, wonderful gazebo, and beautiful mountain views!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News