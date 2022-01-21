 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $410,000

Home sweet home! This gorgeous single-level residence with 4 beds & 3 baths is the one for you! Excellent curb appeal & easy-care landscape welcome you upon arrival. As you enter, an inviting hallway leads you to the spacious open layout with living & dining areas that flow seamlessly. High ceilings, recessed lighting, soothing palette, & wood-look tile flooring are features worth mentioning. Master your skills in the immaculate white kitchen equipped with SS appliances, a pantry, staggered wood cabinets, speckled granite counters, & an island w/a breakfast bar. The spacious den is perfect for a reading nook or a TV area. Relax after a hard day's work in the primary bedroom with plush carpet, a walk-in closet, & a pristine ensuite w/dual sinks. Landscaped backyard. Community Pool & Park.

