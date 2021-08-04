Beautiful 2 story Saguaro Bloom home. Built in 2017 and has been tastefully updated since built. From the moment you walk in the door, you have wood plank like ceramic tiling that goes throughout the down stairs and as you make your way through the hall, the floorplan opens up into an open concept with great room and a custom built fireplace. The kitchen is surrounded by the large island with granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery appliances and walk in pantry giving you plenty of room to entertain. As you make your way upstairs you have a large loft, all the bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room. The backyard is beautifully done with artificial grass, firepit area and set up for an outdoor kitchen to be installed. Move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $414,900
