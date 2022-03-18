Why build when you can move right into this gorgeous 3 yr old Ocotillo model! Saguaro Bloom is only 10 mins from I-10 yet tucked behind the mountains with amazing views. Open kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Excellent split floor plan. Large master suite w/ separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Water softening system and reverse osmosis water purification systems stay with the home. On-demand water heater & Smart Home panel. New Leased Solar System brings your electric bills down. Huge pool-sized backyard is perfect for entertaining. This community has outstanding amenities including a heated pool, splash pad, rec center parks & play areas. Another community park being completed soon. Marana schools. Don't wait, this GEM will sell quick!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For subscribers: The successful bidder paid all cash, no contingencies, no appraisal, no inspection for a second home.
- Updated
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
- Updated
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
- Updated
State investigators were trying to serve an arrest warrant on former car lot owner Patrick S. Egan when they learned he died in Utah last year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.
- Updated
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
- Updated
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence
- Updated
After four cases of potential rabies exposure this month, the Pima County Health Department is advising the public to be cautious around wildlife.
- Updated
Former Arizona head coach Sean Miller says the Wildcats "have as much firepower as anybody in the tournament."