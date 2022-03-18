 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $415,000

Why build when you can move right into this gorgeous 3 yr old Ocotillo model! Saguaro Bloom is only 10 mins from I-10 yet tucked behind the mountains with amazing views. Open kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Excellent split floor plan. Large master suite w/ separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Water softening system and reverse osmosis water purification systems stay with the home. On-demand water heater & Smart Home panel. New Leased Solar System brings your electric bills down. Huge pool-sized backyard is perfect for entertaining. This community has outstanding amenities including a heated pool, splash pad, rec center parks & play areas. Another community park being completed soon. Marana schools. Don't wait, this GEM will sell quick!

