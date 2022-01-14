Beautiful 4/3 in master planned community of Saguaro Bloom. Home has tons of space with 4 bedrooms as well as an office/den or formal dining area. Large kitchen has granite countertops, tons of cabinets overlooking the great room floorplan. Home has a paver driveway as well as landscaped backyard. Great community with parks, walking trails and pools. Easy access to I-10 freeway. Close to tons of shopping, dining, and schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $429,900
