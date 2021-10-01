 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $429,900

Beautiful 4/3 home in Saguaro Bloom in scenic Marana. This home has farmhouse accents throughout. Custom lighting in every room, window coverings and tile accents. Great layout with a full bath downstairs and high ceilings that create a very open feel. Kitchen has dark tone cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hexagon subway tile backsplash and pendant lighting create a unique and warm space. There is a huge pantry, a large laundry room, and 2 car garage with organizational touches built in. Plenty of space upstairs with a loft, two bedrooms and a large master bedroom. Master has a barn door that leads to a large bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard is low care with a huge turf lawn and low water plants edging all around. This is a must see, move in ready!

