 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $430,000

This beautiful home features 4 beds, 3 baths, wood-look tile floor, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has white shaker cabinets w/crown molding, granite counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, SS appliances & a large breakfast bar. The backyard includes a firepit perfect for relaxing outdoors enjoying the beautiful Arizona weather and workshop/hobby shed. This home is a must see.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News