This beautiful home features 4 beds, 3 baths, wood-look tile floor, vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has white shaker cabinets w/crown molding, granite counters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, SS appliances & a large breakfast bar. The backyard includes a firepit perfect for relaxing outdoors enjoying the beautiful Arizona weather and workshop/hobby shed. This home is a must see.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $430,000
