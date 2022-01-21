This one is a beauty! Light and bright, spacious with a desirable split floor plan. Hosting is a breeze, as there is plenty of room to gather around the beautiful oversized granite island. The gourmet kitchen offers double ovens, a 4 burner gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, 42in upper cabinets and a walk in pantry. The extended back patio, complete with decorative pavers and low care (artificial) grass, makes the beautiful backyard a griller's paradise. The GARAGE is what dreams are made of! The 'sport' option offers a giant 3rd stall complete with a 10ft tall garage door and enough space to store your camper, trailer, off road toys, work shop, home gym- the options are endless!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $438,000
