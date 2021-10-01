 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $445,000

Incredible single story Marana home available in prestigious Saguaro Bloom. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a spacious great room floor plan and tasteful finishes from wall to wall. High ceilings, stylish custom paint tones, elegant light fixtures, beautiful tile flooring in all the right places. Gorgeous granite kitchen with gas cooking, ss appliances, rich wood cabinetry and an island w/ breakfast bar seating. Bedrooms are generously sized, all with soft, plush carpet. Double door entry to the master retreat complete with a walk in closet and a 3/4 ensuite with dual sinks. 2 car garage. For all you outdoor lovers, this secluded backyard borders common area and offers lovely landscaping, garden beds, and pavers. Enjoy breathtaking mountain views from the covered patio.

