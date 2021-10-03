 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $449,900

Come to beautiful Tortolita Reserve at Dove Mountain to see this highly desirable next generation 2016 Whitney floor plan from Lennar. Just behind the front door, you will find an expansive entryway leading you into a great room and kitchen boasting Mocha Maple Glaze cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. large plank tile throughout the main living spaces you'll find this split bedroom plan home has plenty of space for all. Situated on a large lot the back yard is waiting for you to add your personal touches.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News