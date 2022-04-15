 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $450,000

Gorgeous home with dramatically high ceilings creating the most open feel possible. Upgraded flooring package means tile throughout the entire downstairs. The kitchen comes with upgraded cabinets, countertops, and a large island, perfect for large get togethers. The backyard offers plenty of room for kids to play on the artificial turf while adults kick back and relax on the paver patio. The upstairs features spacious bedrooms with a generously sized master bedroom closet. On to of all this, the future owner will enjoy the peace of mind of owning a home less than 5 years old so all major systems have plenty of life ahead of them.

