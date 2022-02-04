 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $450,000

Look no further! Charming 4 bed, 3 bath home in Gladden Farms is now on the market! Inviting interior boasts laminate flooring, neutral palette, & a formal dining room great for hosting a feast. Continue through the hallway to find a bright great room w/sliding glass doors to the backyard & a built-in faux fireplace. Delightful kitchen features staggered white cabinets w/crown moulding, quartz counters, recessed lighting, a walk-in pantry, SS appliances, an island w/a breakfast bar, & a breakfast nook. Main bedroom offers plush carpet, a private bathroom w/a dual vanity, & a walk-in closet. Other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Sizable backyard offers a covered patio, fire pit, & a Ramada. See it in person! Book a showing today!

