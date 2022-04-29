4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $450,000

Look no further! This beautiful two-story home is now on the market! Enter to discover the welcoming great room with cool palette, carpet in all the right places, and abundant natural light. Immaculate kitchen offers a plethora of wood cabinets w/crown moulding, built-in appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, a pantry, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. The sizable den is ideal for an office, and a well-sized loft is perfect as a gym or teen media room. End your busy day in the primary bedroom, showcasing plush carpet, pristine ensuite w/dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. The massive backyard includes a relaxing covered patio and plenty of spaces for fun gatherings! Make this gem yours. The community also features a splash pad, bike path & park. Schedule a tour today!