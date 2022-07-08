 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $455,000

Wonderful 4 bed/3 bath home in Marana that shows like a MODEL!! As you enter there is a bedroom with full bath on the first level then into the living room/ dining/ kitchen great room. This great room has HUGE ceilings that have to be 20 feet high! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and granite. Just off the kitchen and garage is the laundry with plenty of space and could serve as a mud room as well... Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms and 2 baths along with a nice loft space at the top of the stairs. The backyard has turf installed along with pavers...low care and waiting for your ideas!!! It also has a Solar City PV system that covers the electric needs...how nice!! Another plus is the interior was painted in 2020... this home is move in ready! Don't miss it!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News