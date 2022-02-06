 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $459,900

Fantastic 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Gladden Farms. Newer home with modern touches throughout. Kitchen features bright cabinets, matching appliances, quartz countertops, and a custom hexagon backsplash. Upstairs has a large loft, bedrooms and laundry room. Large backyard ready with no neighbors behind! Great location close to tons of shopping, dining, and schools. Easy access to I-10 Freeway.

