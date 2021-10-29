 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $465,000

So impressive from the second you enter this home. The lovely 4 BR, 3 BA, 3 car garage radiates class and style. Upgrades galore. Built in 2017. New two tone paint, fabulous gas cook top, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel hardware, and fans throughout. Amazing mountain views out of EVERY window, home surrounded by parks, up coming community center and community pool. 2nd master down stairs with full bath, spiral banister, loft up stairs. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are brand new. Tankless water heater, water softener, and a sink in the garage. NO home behind. Great Sombrero Peak mountain views, backyard is very stylist, artificial grass and pavers. This is just a great home!

