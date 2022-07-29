4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $470,000

Wonderfully upgraded 4 bd 3 ba Energy Efficient 2018 single story home with split bedroom plan. Beautiful living with an open floor plan. Glass doors open up to the rear yard for a wonderful indoor/outdoor feel which is fabulous for entertaining. Large bonus area could be used as a formal dining area or secondary living space. The Chefs kitchen with butlers pantry, top of the line stainless appliances, gas range & tons of extended kitchen cabinetry are adorned by spacious granite countertops & grand island with pendant lighting will amaze you. Over sized Master Suite with ensuite includes dual basin sinks & large walk-in closet. Plus 3 additional guest rooms with large closets, two of which share a jack-n-jill bath. Big Laundry Room, storage space & a 4 car garage with no neighbors behind!