 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $475,000

Fantastic opportunity to own this charming single-story home! Enter to discover a welcoming hallway leading to the spacious great room with handsome wood-look floors, trending palette, recessed lighting, and huge windows allowing so much natural light in. Immaculate kitchen offers a plethora of white cabinets w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. Sizable den is ideal for an office! The main bedroom showcases plush carpet, lavish ensuite w/dual sinks, make-up area, and a walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard w/a relaxing covered patio, putting green, and a sparkling blue pool to perfect for cooling off during hot summer days! Make this gem yours. Call now!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News