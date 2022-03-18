Fantastic opportunity to own this charming single-story home! Enter to discover a welcoming hallway leading to the spacious great room with handsome wood-look floors, trending palette, recessed lighting, and huge windows allowing so much natural light in. Immaculate kitchen offers a plethora of white cabinets w/crown moulding, sparkling SS appliances, granite counters, a pantry, and a center island w/a breakfast bar. Sizable den is ideal for an office! The main bedroom showcases plush carpet, lavish ensuite w/dual sinks, make-up area, and a walk-in closet. Host fun gatherings in this delightful backyard w/a relaxing covered patio, putting green, and a sparkling blue pool to perfect for cooling off during hot summer days! Make this gem yours. Call now!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $475,000
