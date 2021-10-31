 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $479,000

Exquisite Contemporary Clearly Reflects The Love And Care That Has Gone Into It. Every Beautiful Detail Has Been Carefully Considered. Perfectly Situated On An EAST Facing Lot Bordering Scenic Greenspace Complete With A Glistening Resort Style Lap Pool. Highly Sought After Open Layout Features A Dramatic Great Room Designed For Entertaining. The Gourmet Kitchen, Worthy Of Gracing The Cover Of A Magazine, Is The Heart Of The Home. Split Bedroom Plan Has A Wonderful Flow. Lots Of Windows Beautifully Covered. Spa-Like Master Bath Featuring A Soaking Tub, Dual Vanities, Walk-In Closet, And A Stand Alone Shower With Stunning Custom Tile Surround. Four Bedrooms, Three Full Baths, 3-Car Garage. Interesting Surprises Around Every Corner. Don't Miss it!

