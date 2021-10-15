 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $479,000

Range Priced 479K -489K! Premium Lot in Saguaro Bloom Master Planned community situated right in front of a community park & pool with fabulous mountain views from front & backyard w/ no one behind! 3185 sq ft with OWNED SOLAR so the electric bills are low to none. EV Charger in 3 car garage w/ extra storage space. Owned water softener. Electric Sun Shades controlled by remote can enclose entire patio for privacy in the new Bullfrog Hot tub. Massive owners suite w/ Barn door to the newly remodeled bathroom & Walk in closet. Large Downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. 2 extra bedrooms upstairs are oversized and include a spacious loft. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Double ovens, gas range, pantry & under cabinet lighting. Tall cabinets, double sink with sprayer & Reverse Osmosis.

