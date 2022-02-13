 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $479,900

Views!! This very spacious 4 bedroom plus den, lennar home in dove mountain. This home features 10 ft ceilings, new carpet, neutral tile, newer stainless appliances 6 months old, granite counters and maple cabinets, three car garage, master bath with separate vanities and great garden tub and walk-in shower, newer water softner system, covered patio offers unbelievable Catalina Mountain and sunset views!

