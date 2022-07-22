4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $490,000

This beautiful Gladden Farms home features 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms, with one bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor. Large with with ample counter space and storage with a large pantry. The downstairs has an open floor plan that leads to the patio and backyard. The upstairs has a spacious master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. The loft can be used as a living room, game room, or kids area. The driveway has extended concrete and pavers that lead to the backyard. With the 2nd largest lot the backyard could easily accommodate a pool, it has a covered patio, a paver sitting area with no rear neighbors, a vegetable planter, 5 dwarf citrus trees. Garage door height is 8ft.