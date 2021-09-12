Semi custom built in the gated community of Sky Ranch. This home has 4bed/3.5bath with a very spacious 1st floor master bedroom. The master has a huge walk-in closet with plenty of room for all your clothes, shoes and then some. This home is very inviting with the high ceilings, windows and all the natural lighting. The living room has a built in entertainment center and a gas fireplace for those cold nights. This home has a loft upstairs that would be great as a game room, office, or even an exercise area. The options are endless in this home. The backyard backs up to natural desert and great views. The home has too many upgrades to name. You must see for yourself. This home won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $495,000
