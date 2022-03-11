 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $495,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $495,000

Come check out this Gorgeous maintained home in the desirable community of Gladden Farms! This stunning upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that includes an office, a den/ storage room, and a loft! Perfect for entertaining! Enjoy high ceilings, open concept and upgraded sliding doors that open up to a beautifully landscaped backyard that includes a gorgeous POOL! Upgraded Kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances; double oven and a gas range stove top. Don't miss out on this house!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News