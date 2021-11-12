Home for the holidays! This home is perfect for entertaining! Step into this gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, gas cook top, and an over sized island for prepping. Home has wood style like tile throughout the home with a bright and airy color palette. The open floor plan with large windows, offers plenty of natural light! Master bedroom has a large en-suite with soaking tub for the perfect end to your day. 3 more large rooms and a loft area completes the second floor. The backyard has an amazing sparkling pool, with gorgeous mountain views! Schedule a showing today, to make this home yours before the holidays!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $505,000
