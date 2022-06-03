4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $515,000

Wonderful 4 bed/3 bath home in Marana that shows like a MODEL!! As you enter there is a bedroom with full bath on the first level then into the living room/ dining/ kitchen great room. This great room has HUGE ceilings that have to be 20 feet high! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and granite. Just off the kitchen and garage is the laundry with plenty of space and could serve as a mud room as well... Upstairs has 3 more bedrooms and 2 baths along with a nice loft space at the top of the stairs. The backyard has turf installed along with pavers...low care and waiting for your ideas!!! It also has a Solar City PV system that covers the electric needs...how nice!! Another plus is the interior was painted in 2020... this home is move in ready! Don't miss it!