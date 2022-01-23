4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $519,990

*3-D tour and photographs are of a Citrine spec/model home and are for illustration purposes only. Tours may show sales offices in model homes where garage location would be. Interior packages, exterior elevation, colors, and structural options may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Tortolita Ridge! Our 1-story Citrine plan boasts 2,577 square feet with 4-5 beds, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with a Stainless Steel gas range with microwave and dishwasher, quartz countertops in the kitchen and HI-MACS Solid Surface countertops in the bathrooms, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 42 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage water filtration, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED lighting per plan and 9-foot ceilings! Our newest community in prestigious Dove Mountain with uncompromised, panoramic views of the unspoiled high Sonoran Desert is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools (including the Brand New Marana Unified School District - K-8 C-Stem school), and much more. Only 32 Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of 8000 sq. ft., and incredible views nestled along the natural desert beauty and wildlife surroundings makes this a prime location. Resort lifestyle awaits you. The Tortlita Ridge community offers a park area featuring amenities, such as, ramada area, BBQ pit, and grassy area with picnic benches. We will be located approx. .75 miles North of Moore Rd on the West side of Tortolita Road.Dove Mountain, a master-planned community boasts miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails; 81 holes of world-class golf; fine restaurants and the Forbes Five Star awarded Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Resort & Spa. All with convenient access to downtown Tucson. Dove Mountain incorporates over 2,000 acres of pristine natural desert and surrounds thousands of additional acres of natural desert including the Tortolita Preserve and Tortolita Mountain Park. Give us a call
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $519,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tenants say out-of-town buyers have forced them out of a midtown complex that used to have affordable rents for older residents on fixed incomes. Flipping senior apartments "may be legal, but it's certainly not moral," says housing advocate.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Amazon bought 51 acres of vacant land for a new distribution center in Tucson for $7.4 million.
- Updated
The Arizona Court of Appeals slapped down the state Senate's efforts to withhold about 1,100 documents from its audit of the 2020 presidential election.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tanque Verde Swap Meet is launching a food truck park with 40 vendors this spring, along with a bar and concert stage.
- Updated
As of Sunday night, the Pac-12 had not taken any disciplinary action against either coach.
- Updated
Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe is Tucson's new brunch spot. Their bright decor commands as much attention, and brings as much joy, as their inventive menu, with items like tamale-stuffed poblanos alongside traditional pancakes.
- Updated
The attorney general's office is threatening to prosecute — and seek to jail — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs if she follows through with plan to temporarily take an online portal for candidate petition signatures offline for updating.
- Updated
Located on a 500-acre ranch, Singing Wind Bookshop opened in 1974 south of Tucson. It still stocks America’s largest collection of Southwest literature.
- Updated
Pac-12 rules prohibit coaches from publicly commenting about officiating.
- Updated
Cochise County symbolizes the country's struggles with COVID-19. With schools closing and hospitals overfilling, elected officials rejected COVID-19 grant money, citing their own research.