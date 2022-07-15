4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $521,000

Come enjoy One of Lennar's ''NEXT GEN'' homes!Three generous sized bedrooms (plus large loft), w/open kitchen/family/dining room - great for entertaining.The owner's suite has a garden tub, double sinks and huge walk in closet. Laundry room is massive and even has a big storage room inside. Back covered patio faces North and is ready for your ideas!Private guest quarter has an attached one-bedroom suite (complete w/kitchenette, living space, full bath, laundry and private patio/entry from side yard) for multi-generational families. Fiber Optic internet prepared via CenturyLink, if desired.