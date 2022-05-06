4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $524,900

A Home within a Home, attached separate Guest House. Generational living at its best in Gladden Farms. As you walk into the main Home, you are greeted by woodgrain tile throughout, bright and open spaces and a contemporary kitchen with dual ovens, SS appliances, grey cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs you will find large secondary bedrooms, laundry room and a massive Primary suite. The Primary bathroom offers a huge walk-in shower, dual sinks and plenty of room in the walk-in closet. The GUEST HOME has it's own private entrance and secondary entrance into the main Home. A full kitchenette with full sized refrigerator, granite countertops, Living room, separate bedroom and bath, plus it's own W/D hookups