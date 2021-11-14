 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $535,000

  • Updated

Tis gorgeous home is fabulous inside and out. Meeting all your needs; four bedroom, two and a half bath, spacious kitchen with lots of storage, large living area and nice views. Split Bedroom, tile throughout, lots of windows provide plenty of lighting. Backyard is private and the views are wonderful, baked to natural area with views of the Tortolita Mountains. Enjoy it all from you heated spool!!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News