Your dream home is finally here! Beautiful residence in the desirable Saguaro Bloom with a 2-car garage and an easy-care landscape is the one. The highly sought ''Citrine'' floor plan includes 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, plus den! Interior features include ceramic tile in main living areas and 10 foot ceilings throughout. Spacious kitchen opens up to the living room and includes granite counters, gas cooktop, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Primary en suite boasts an oversized walk-in shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include soft water system, whole house humidifier, and tankless gas water heater. The delightful backyard has a relaxing covered patio with mountain views and gas drop for future BBQ! This home has everything you have been looking for!
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $539,000
