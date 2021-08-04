 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $540,000
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $540,000

Welcome to one of the best kept secrets on the Northwest side! Located on a huge cul-de-sac lot in the beautiful Sterling Meadows subdivision, this four-bedroom, three bath home proves that you don't have to buy new construction to have all of the latest amenities. From the ceramic plank flooring and huge kitchen with granite counters, to the high ceilings and the open floor plan, this home will exceed all expectations. The luxurious master suite includes a walk-in closet, custom shower, tub and double sink vanity. A large office/den makes working from home a breeze. A Jack and Jill bathroom connects to two bedrooms. A separate 3rd car garage is currently used as a workout space and bar.

