4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $545,000

Welcome home to this fabulous four bedroom, three bathroom home in Saguaro Bloom! Wonderful curb appeal with beautiful landscape, and three car garage. Come inside the foyer to discover the soothing palette, wood-look floors, and striking high ceilings. Spacious great room with backyard access and recessed lighting throughout. The formal dining room with delightful pendant lights. The fantastic kitchen boasts staggered cabinets, crown moulding, SS appliances, quartz countertops, pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Flexible den is ideal for an office. The grand main retreat features soft plush carpet, double doors, and lavish ensuite with dual sinks, an enclosed shower, & walk-in closet. Enjoy the fantastic mountain views in the vast backyard. This gem won't last for long! Call now!

