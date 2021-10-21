 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $550,000

4 Bdr 2 Ba Home With Tons Of Upgrades & Special Features - Custom Plantation Shutters, Upgraded Cabinetry, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Huge Walk-in Pantry, Home Entertainment Center Including A 57'' X 104'' Automatic Movie Screen & Ceiling Projector, Ceiling Fans, Synthetic Grass, Raised Flower & Garden Beds, Built In BBQ, Full Length Patio, 3 Car Garage With Extended Parking & Large Gate, Central Vacuum, Dust Pan Vacuum In Kitchen Soft Water & Reverse Osmosis System, Custom Paint.

