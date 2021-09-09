Are you one of those people who wants everything in life? If that is the case that means you are going to want everything in your house and this is the house for you. 4 Bdr 2 Ba Home With Tons Of Upgrades & Special Features - Custom Plantation Shutters, Upgraded Cabinetry, Granite Kitchen Counter Tops, Huge Walk-in Pantry, Home Entertainment Center Including A 57'' X 104'' Automatic Movie Screen & Ceiling Projector, Ceiling Fans, Synthetic Grass, Raised Flower & Garden Beds, Built In BBQ, Full Length Patio, 3 Car Garage With Extended Parking & Large Gate, Central Vacuum, Dust Pan Vacuum In Kitchen Soft Water & Reverse Osmosis System, Custom Paint - Need I Go On & On.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $550,000
