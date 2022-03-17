 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $590,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $590,000

The innovative Evolution ! This next gen plan has been meticulously maintained and is turn key ready! Offering gorgeous curb appeal with 3 car garage and refined landscape. Come inside to discover stunning high ceilings, neutral paint tones, tile flooring throughout, and spacious great room with backyard access, ideal for entertaining. The chef's kitchen is sure to impress with granite countertops & backsplash. The wood cabinets with crown moulding, are complimented with stainless steel appliances, large center island, and pantry. The master bedroom with picture window offers natural lighting and private backyard access. The lavish ensuite with dual sinks, & walk-in closet is perfect retreat! Private Suite offers a kitchenette, private entrance, perfect for having guests. The expansive

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News