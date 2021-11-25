4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $590,815

*3-D tour and photographs are of a Citrine spec/model home and are for illustration purposes only. Tours may show sales offices in model homes where garage location would be. Interior packages, exterior elevation, colors, and structural options may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Tortolita Ridge! Our 1-story Citrine plan boasts 2,577 square feet with 4-5 beds, 3 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with a Stainless Steel gas range with microwave and dishwasher, quartz countertops in the kitchen and HI-MACS Solid Surface countertops in the bathrooms, tile floors at entry, kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms, birch 42 flat panel cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage water filtration, Rinnai tankless water heater, LED lighting per plan and 9-foot ceilings! Our newest community in prestigious Dove Mountain with uncompromised, panoramic views of the unspoiled high Sonoran Desert is here! Located within minutes of groceries, shopping, restaurants, schools (including the Brand New Marana Unified School District - K-8 C-Stem school), and much more. Only 32 Single-story homes on large lots with a minimum of size of 8000 sq. ft., and incredible views nestled along the natural desert beauty and wildlife surroundings makes this a prime location. Resort lifestyle awaits you. The Tortlita Ridge community offers a park area featuring amenities, such as, ramada area, BBQ pit, and grassy area with picnic benches. We will be located approx. .75 miles North of Moore Rd on the West side of Tortolita Road.Dove Mountain, a master-planned community boasts miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails; 81 holes of world-class golf; fine restaurants and the Forbes Five Star awarded Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Resort & Spa. All with convenient access to downtown Tucson. Dove Mountain incorporates over 2,000 acres of pristine natural desert and surrounds thousands of additional acres of natural desert including the Tortolita Preserve and Tortolita Mountain Park. Give us a call
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $590,815
