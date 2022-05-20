4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $624,900

Absolutely stunning Northwest home, built in 2020 yet better than new. Every detail to customize a new home has been complete with impeccable taste. Ideal split floor plan with beautiful master, akids wing with teen room, and a gourmet kitchen with gas range, dual ovens, large island, and walk in pantry. Welcome to your backyard resort. A sparkling salt water pool, spa, gas fire pit, and ramada make this oasis the perfect place for the family to spend the summer. This incredible home offers something for everyone. Give me a call to schedule a showing.