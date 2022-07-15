Highly desired Next Generation Lennar Home in Tortolita Reserve at Dove Mountain. Great family neighborhood with Marana C-STEM school around the corner. Single level so perfect for snow birds. Immaculate salt water, solar heated swimming pool in back along with mini sports court. Covered patio areas, professionally designed low care landscape and an extra wide professionally landscaped side yard makes this oversized lot a great entertainers value. Even includes built in ''she-shed!'' Inside the private & spacious Next-Gen casita suite hosts a mini kitchen w/refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, bedroom w/walk-in closet w/stacking W&D. Private entrance from front entry courtyard plus connecting entrance to main house. Fabulous interior, meticulously cared for that you have to see to believe
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Residents and researchers are learning a lot as they follow a GPS-collared bobcat and her kittens through a gated community on the west side of Tucson.
New journal papers reveal how close a University of Arizona-led space mission came to sinking into the unexpectedly soft surface of the asteroid Bennu in 2020.
Looking for somewhere new to try this summer break? Here are 8 new restaurants — from handmade ice cream to no-frills hibachi — that opened in the Tucson area in spring 2022.
Dr. Justin Schultz Cetas, killed Wednesday when police say his motorcycle collided with a tow truck, was neurosurgery chair at the University of Arizona.
For Star subscribers: After closing for good last month, the former Tucson Greyhound Park has sold for $9 million.
The Tucson City Council approved a new special exception process allowing utilities to avoid undergrounding transmission lines in certain conditions.
For Star subscribers: Farmers along the river in Southern Arizona and Southern California are bracing for water cuts next year they say could lead to lost crop production, major economic dislocation and, possibly, food shortages.
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist checks in with news on what's ahead for USC and UCLA once they leave the Pac-12, why the Bulls are so high on Dalen Terry and the death of UA's No. 1 basketball fan.
For Star subscribers: Southern New Hampshire University said its employees preferred to remain remote, rendering the office in downtown Tucson unnecessary.
Henry Barajas now authors Gil Thorp, which beginning Monday appears in the Star's Sports section.