4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $625,000

Highly desired Next Generation Lennar Home in Tortolita Reserve at Dove Mountain. Great family neighborhood with Marana C-STEM school around the corner. Single level so perfect for snow birds. Immaculate salt water, solar heated swimming pool in back along with mini sports court. Covered patio areas, professionally designed low care landscape and an extra wide professionally landscaped side yard makes this oversized lot a great entertainers value. Even includes built in ''she-shed!'' Inside the private & spacious Next-Gen casita suite hosts a mini kitchen w/refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave, bedroom w/walk-in closet w/stacking W&D. Private entrance from front entry courtyard plus connecting entrance to main house. Fabulous interior, meticulously cared for that you have to see to believe